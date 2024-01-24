The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has declared that it will not form an alliance with the Congress party in Punjab.

This announcement was made on January 24th, 2024, and aligns with a similar stance taken by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who also ruled out any alliance with Congress in West Bengal.

On TMC leader Mamata Banerjee saying "Will fight alone" during Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, Punjab CM & AAP leader Bhagwant Mann says, "...In Punjab, we will not do anything (alliance with Congress) like that, we have nothing with Congress."

Bhagwant Mann emphasized that the AAP candidates for the upcoming elections would be selected based on their winnability. The party has a list of 40 potential candidates from which they will choose 13 to contest the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.



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This decision is informed by the party's strategy to focus on candidates who are most likely to win their respective constituencies.

The AAP's firm position comes after a history of fluctuating relations with Congress. In the past, there were hints of a possible collaboration when the AAP worked with Congress in the mayoral elections for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. However, the opposition within the Congress against forming an alliance with AAP has been strong, with Congress leaders and party cadre expressing their opposition to such a coalition.

This development marks a significant moment in Indian politics as it indicates a shift in the dynamics of opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With the AAP holding one Lok Sabha seat from Punjab, represented by MP Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, and the Congress having six sitting MPs, the political landscape in Punjab is poised for intense competition in the absence of an alliance between these two major parties.