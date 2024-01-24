West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, announced on January 24 that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections independently in the state, citing unsuccessful seat-sharing discussions with the Congress.

This decision followed heated exchanges with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who criticised Banerjee and declared the party's intention to contest without her aid.

Despite attempts by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to placate Banerjee, she expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress, stating they had not informed her about a planned yatra in West Bengal.

This move disrupts the opposition's plans to present a united front against the BJP in the upcoming polls. Banerjee emphasised the role of regional parties in challenging the BJP and suggested the Congress concentrate on 300 seats. She warned of potential repercussions if Congress interferes in regional matters.

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