Amid the ongoing probe in Pakistani national Seema Haider’s background and her illegal entry into India, an Indian woman has now crossed the border to meet her lover in Pakistan.

The married woman hailing from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district travelled all the way to Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet a man who she met on Facebook and later fell in love.

The woman, identified as Anju told her husband that is going to Jaipur for few days. But on Sunday, Anju’s husband came to know via media that his wife crossed the border.

Anju’s husband is hoping that his wife will come back as had kept in touch with him and his family via WhatsApp.

Anju was employed as a biodata entry operator at private firm. As per reports, Anju converted to Christianity to be with Arvind and have two children together.

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