Prime Minister Narendra Modi today energized the Indian diaspora during the ‘Modi and US’ event at Nassau Coliseum, New York. In a spirited address to the community, Modi gave a fresh interpretation to "AI," calling it "American Indians" and emphasizing their pivotal role in elevating India-US relations. "The American-Indian spirit is taking the ties between our two nations to new heights," he stated to a crowd chanting "Modi, Modi."

Modi also redefined AI as "Aspirational India," noting that India's economy has surged from the 10th to the 5th spot globally within a decade. "Every aspiration in India is leading to new achievements," he said, expressing confidence in India's trajectory toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

The event showcased vibrant Indian cultural performances, with over 500 artists participating. Modi greeted the crowd with "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and remarked on the global recognition of "Namaste," as the Indian community cheered.

The Prime Minister’s US visit follows the Quad Leaders’ Summit, where he held strategic talks with leaders from the US, Japan, and Australia. Modi will address the UN General Assembly tomorrow, focusing on global challenges and India’s role in shaping the future.

His itinerary includes a meeting with top American CEOs to discuss collaborations on AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors, potentially marking a new chapter in technological partnerships.

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