In response to the recent controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati Laddus, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced on Saturday that a comprehensive “cleansing process” will soon be implemented across all temples in the state. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to addressing religious sentiments and maintaining the sanctity of sacred rituals.

Addressing the media at the Telugu Desam Party's Central office, Naidu emphasized the importance of consulting with prominent religious leaders, including Jeer Swamy and Kanchi Swamy, to chart a future course of action regarding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

“We will engage with pontiffs, sages, and other Hindu experts to ensure that our actions respect the beliefs of the community,” Naidu stated. His remarks come after allegations surfaced that during the previous YSRCP regime, ingredients such as beef tallow and lard were allegedly used in the preparation of the renowned laddus, traditionally offered as prasadam to Lord Venkateswara.

Naidu criticized the YSRCP for what he described as mismanagement and “diversional politics” in handling the sensitive issue. He questioned, “How is it possible to get a kilogram of cow ghee at ₹320?” emphasizing the need for integrity in decisions affecting Tirumala, a site of immense religious significance.

Highlighting the unmatched reputation of the Tirupati Laddu, Naidu noted, “Attempts to replicate it elsewhere, including in Ayodhya, have not succeeded.” He pledged that the state government will prioritize the sanctity of temples and the sentiments of devotees, asserting, “Every religion has customs that need to be protected.”

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