All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on September 24 challenged Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The AIMIM MP while addressing a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency, Hyderabad also said that the Babri Masjid, in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, was demolished under the regime of the grand old party.

The Congress and AIMIM are in constant conflict in Telangana as the two players are slugging it out to arrive in charge in the impending state's Gathering races, which are booked to be held not long from now.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi while talking at Vijayabheri Sabha in Telangana's Tukkuguda, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and AIMIM are working as one in Telangana and that his party is battling against this carriage.

The Wayanad MP had additionally asserted that there are no CBI-ED arguments against Telangana Boss Pastor K Chandrashekar Rao or AIMIM boss Asaduddin Owaisi since Top state leader Narendra Modi thinks of them as his "own kin".

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