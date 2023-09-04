AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on September 4 announced to organise a Tiranga rally and public meeting on the occasion of 'National Integration Day' on September 17, the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

He said that the Tiranga rally will start from Dargah Yousufain to Bazarghat to Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank.

''We will be celebrating #NationalIntegrationDay on 17th September, 2023. We will observe the day the erstwhile Hyderabad state was integrated into independent and democratic India. A Tiranga rally will start from Dargah Yousufain to Bazarghat to Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank. The rally will start after Zuhar prayers & conclude at Eidgah Bilali with a public meeting,'' Owaisi wrote on micro-blogging site X.

We will be celebrating #NationalIntegrationDay on 17th September, 2023. We will observe the day the erstwhile Hyderabad state was integrated into independent and democratic India. A Tiranga rally will start from Dargah Yousufain to Bazarghat to Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank. The rally… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 4, 2023

As per reports, along with Owaisi, AIMIM’s Telangana Assembly Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the party legislators, corporators and cadre will participate in the rally and the public meeting.

Last year marked a historic first for the MIM, as they celebrated September 17 as National Integration Day and organized various programs to commemorate the occasion.

Telangana's ruling party, formerly known as TRS and now BRS, also joined in the celebration of September 17 as National Unity Day.

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