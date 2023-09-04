In a significant development ahead of the Ghosi Assembly by-poll, Arvind Kumar Singh, a member of the National Executive of the Samajwadi Party, has shot a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) alleging unethical practices by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bid to secure victory in the upcoming by-poll election.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also took to the micro-blogging site X to share Arvind Kumar Singh's letter.

In his letter addressed to the CEC, Arvind Kumar Singh expressed deep concern about the situation in Mau assembly constituency 354 - Ghosi.

He claimed that the police and individuals affiliated with the ruling party allegedly engaged in various acts that undermined the sanctity of the electoral process.

''In Mau assembly constituency 354- Ghosi, the police, and the ruling party people have come down to complete anarchy and want to win the election by doing every immoral thing. In this sequence, BJP people are openly flouting the election code of conduct by distributing liquor and money from vehicle number UP-82W 6827 in the Dalit basti of booth number 118. In such a situation, a fear-free and fair election does not seem possible,'' the letter read.

He further argued that these actions have raised serious questions about the possibility of a free and fair election in the constituency.

The letter implored the Chief Election Commissioner to take immediate cognizance of these allegations and initiate stringent action against those involved in the reported misconduct.

''Please take immediate cognizance and take strict action against the concerned and take the trouble of releasing those caught by the police for influencing the voting from police custody so as to ensure a fearless and fair poll,'' the letter concluded.

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