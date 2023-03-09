An Air India cabin crew was arrested in Kerala on March 8 for attempting to smuggle gold by hiding it under his uniform. Shafi Sharaf, a local of Wayanad, had wrapped 1,487 grams of gold around his forearm.



He intended to conceal the gold by covering it with his shirt sleeves and proceed through customs clearance through the green channel, which is reserved for passengers who do not have any duty-free items to declare.

However, the confidential information that the Air India cabin crew member on the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service was bringing gold was received by the Customs Preventive Commissionerate.



Based on a tip-off, Shafi was detained at the airport in Koch and uncovered his hands wrapped with the gold.

The accused arrived in Kochi from Bahrain around 8:30 p.m., according to reports. He was detained and taken to the preventive wing of Customs less than two hours later.



In an earlier incident, the international airport in Chennai seized gold bars worth Rs 3.32 crore.

According to the Customs department, two passengers, one of whom was a Sri Lankan national, were taken into custody in this regard.



68 gold bars weighing 6.8 kilograms were hidden in the luggage of two Singaporean passengers who arrived in Chennai on Tuesday, March 8. The authorities took action based on specific information.





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