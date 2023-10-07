Air India has cancelled its flight to and from Tel Aviv after Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

An Air India spokesperson said, "AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi have been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements."

The commercial airline announced the cancellation after an unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas, with the militant group firing a barrage of rockets from Gaza and sending fighters across the border.



Also Read: Israel: Indian Embassy issues advisory amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas

The Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory to Indian nationals living in Israel to stay vigilant and observe safety protocols in view of the escalating tensions between the Israeli government and Hamas.

The advisory was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Indian Embassy in Israel. In view of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals in Israel have been asked to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement and remain close to safety shelters. he advisor has further information, Indians in Israel have been asked to visit the Israel Home Front Command website or their preparedness brochure.

The embassy has also shared helpline number +97235226748 in cases of emergency.