Air India Express cancelled over 70 international and domestic flights from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning due to a 'mass sick leave' by senior crew members, according to the airline's spokesperson.

A segment of the cabin crew reported sickness at the last minute, leading to delays and cancellations. The airline is currently in conversation with the crew to understand the reasons behind this sudden occurrence, while also actively trying to resolve the issue to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Affected guests will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling.

The spokesperson also urged passengers flying with them today to verify if their flight is affected before proceeding to the airport.

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