Air India has issued a month-long ban on a male customer who reportedly urinated on his female co-passenger while inebriated on a trip from New York to Delhi in November.

The restriction comes more than a month after the event occurred in the flight's business class.

"The passenger has been barred from travelling with Air India for 30 days or until the conclusion of the internal committee, whichever is earlier," stated an Air India spokeswoman. If proven guilty, the rowdy passenger would face disciplinary punishment in accordance with regulatory requirements."

An internal committee has been formed to investigate the failures on the part of the flight's crew members and to "correct the issues that delayed the trip."

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"We are aware of the situation involving a passenger who had acted in an unpleasant manner, impacting another. During the inquiry and reporting process, we were also in continuous communication with the dissatisfied passenger and her family," they stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police announced that the guy had been arrested on allegations of molestation and indecent act. According to authorities, the guy fled without being charged by the airline. The elderly woman later wrote to Air India group chairman N Chandrasekaran, claiming that the intoxicated co-passenger had urinated on her and exposed himself.