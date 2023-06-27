A passenger on Air India's flight AI866, which travels from Mumbai to Delhi had acted in a "repulsive manner, irritating the fellow passengers," the airline stated on Tuesday.

The statement was made after a man was arrested in the nation's capital for reportedly urinating and defecating on the plane's floor.

“In doing their best to manage the situation in the circumstances, the crew immediately secluded the passenger for the rest of the flight and issued a warning. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing in Delhi. A police complaint (FIR) was registered subsequently, as was the matter reported to the regulator. Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for such unruly and unacceptable behaviour. We are extending all cooperation to the ongoing investigations," the airline said in a statement.

As per police, the incident occurred on June 24 when Ram Singh urinated, defecated, and spat in row nine of the aircraft. According to the FIR, the cabin crew warned the passenger after observing the "misconduct" and segregated him from the other passengers.

Reportedly, Ram Singh is a cook who is working in Africa.

Moreover, the situation was also informed to the pilot in command. A request was made to the company for security to accompany them when the passenger arrived. The FIR said that the act left several of the passengers angry.

Upon arrival, the passenger was escorted to the local police station by the head of Air India security. It further stated that a case under IPC sections 294 (obscene actions) and 510 (misconduct in public by an intoxicated person) has been registered.

It should be mentioned that a man who was intoxicated allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022. Ten days later, on an Air India trip from Paris to New Delhi, another incident of a "drunk" male passenger allegedly "urinating" on a female passenger's blanket was reported.

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