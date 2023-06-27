Inclement weather forces an Air India Delhi-Port Blair flight to be diverted on June 26 with more than 150 passengers spending one night at Vishakhapatnam.

“Air India flight AI 485 from Delhi to Port Blair (of June 25) was diverted to Vizag due to the inclement weather at Port Blair... all the passengers were provided with food and accommodation," Air India said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the flight with all the passengers took off for its destination at 2.15 pm on Monday and landed at Port Blair at 4 pm.

The airline added, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to the reasons beyond our control”.

Also read : Landslides and flash floods ravage Himachal and Uttarakhand as monsoon unleashes fury