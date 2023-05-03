State authorities of Odisha have sounded alert as the state braces for Cyclone Mocha that is likely to hit in the next few days.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a meeting on May 2 to review the state’s preparedness to deal with the challenges that are likely to emerge if Cyclone Mocha hits Odisha.

Naveen urged officials to collaborate with district administrations and emphasized the unpredictability of a summer cyclone's path. Naveen recalled how Cyclone Fani had destroyed Puri and the coastal region of the state on May 3, 2019.

Special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu stated in front of the media: We are on high alert in accordance with the chief minister's instructions. As many as 20 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 17 from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been kept on high alert. A control room has been set up. Regarding the potential cyclone's formation, we have contacted the India Meteorological Department.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal this week, according to the IMD.

Around May 6, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Sahu stated, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region under its influence during the subsequent 48 hours."

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