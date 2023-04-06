The Union Home Ministry on April 5 issued an advisory to states and Union territories ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 6.

The advisory was issued in response to communal clashes in several states on the occasion of Ram Navami.

States have been tasked by the ministry with maintaining law and order by keeping an eye on any potential factors that might sabotage communal harmony.

According to the MHA, the Bengal government had access to paramilitary forces that could be used to assist police in "communally sensitive" areas. An MHA source added that the central forces were being deployed upon request from the state.

Following the communal violence that occurred last week, the MHA issued an advisory to all states and Union territories with the intention of educating law enforcement agencies.

"The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Minister's Office tweeted.

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