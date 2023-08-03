The Allahabad High Court on August 3 upheld district court’s order to conduct an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

The bench of chief justice while rejecting the mosque committee's challenge to stop the ASI's work stated that the ASI survey is necessary for the sake of justice.

“The HC of Allahabad has stated that the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex will begin. Meetings court request maintained by HC", said Vishnu Shankar Jain, addressing the Hindu side for the situation.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court directed the ASI not to start the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, as the matter was still under hearing after the High Court deferred a point by point logical study by the ASI until 5 pm on July 26. The reason for the review was to decide whether the mosque, found contiguous the Kashi Vishwanath sanctuary, was based on top of a sanctuary.

The court was responding to a plea against a district court request that coordinated the ASI to lead the controversial study.

In a previous incident that was related to the Gyanvapi mosque case, the Supreme Court erroneously decided a committee appeal challenging the maintainability of a Hindu suit that was filed in the trial court for worship rights inside the mosque. However, on July 24, the main case was resolved and interim relief was granted by the top court by staying the ASI survey.

The Allahabad High Court had previously granted permission for the scientific examination of the alleged "Shivling" on May 12, but the top court stayed this order on May 19.

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