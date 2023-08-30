A 36-year-old man, working as a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on August 30.

As per police, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on August 29 when five unidentified men opened fire at Harpreet Gill (36) and his friend Govind Singh (32) in Subhash Vihar.

Meanwhile, Gill was pronounced brought dead by doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while his friend was under treatment.

Gill was a resident of Bhajanpura and worked as a senior manager with Amazon.



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"The bullet entered from the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

On the otherhand, the other victim, Govind Singh who is a resident of Bhajanpura owns an eatery in the area and was also shot in the head and has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

The duo was on a motorcycle when the five assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire, Tirkey said.

Footage from CCTV cameras of the area is being analysed to identify the attackers adding that the reason behind the firing is being ascertained.

A case of murder had been registered.