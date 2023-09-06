Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to the micro-blogging site "X" (earlier Twitter) to lash out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre over the impending G20 summit while Manipur continues to burn in violence.

In yet another post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramehs said, "G20 is happening in New Delhi while all 5 districts of Imphal Valley will be under full curfew for the next 5 days. The cycle of violence continues even after 4 months, but for Modi Sarkar’s double engine Sarkar the situation is ‘normal’ in Manipur".

The Congress leader had previously took a dig at Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi saying that amid the G20 summit hype, the government has forgotten Manipur.

In a lengthy post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "While the Prime Minister and his drum-beaters are obsessed with G20, four months after ethnic violence broke out on 3 May, Manipur lies forgotten by the Modi government.

"The Chief Minister has ensured that the Manipuri society is more divided today than ever before. The union home minister has failed to put an end to the violence and ensure the recovery of arms and ammunition. Instead, many more armed groups have entered the conflict.

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