Following the incident of violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his election tour in Karnataka.

On Friday, Shah was slated to participate in a roadshow in Karatagi, Koppal district. He also cancelled the Kustagi public meeting and the Koppal tour.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will, nevertheless, attend these rallies and public gatherings.

Pratap Samha and Basangouda Patil Yatnal, both BJP leaders, will join him.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Situation under control, Flag March in Churachandpur district

Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda will attend a rally for the party in Kukanur, Koppal district, on Friday.

On Thursday, Amit Shah cancelled his trip to the Kalaburagi district. He was supposed to campaign for the party's candidates in Jewargi and Afzalpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state where law and order situation was disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts, according to the reports.

The situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft.

As per sources, Induction commenced on the night of 04 May and additional columns commenced domination with effect from the wee hours of 05 May 23.

Domination and evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur district and other sensitive areas underway.

Amid reports of sporadic cases of violence in the state of Manipur, several families affected by the recent incidents have sought refuge in Assam.