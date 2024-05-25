Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jab at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a rally in Shimla on Saturday, May 25 accusing them of prioritizing holidays over significant religious ceremonies. Shah claimed that the Gandhis opted for a vacation in Shimla rather than attending the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, suggesting that they were hesitant to offend their vote bank.

Speaking at the rally in support of BJP candidate Anurag Thakur, Shah contrasted the Gandhis' actions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic. "Rahul Baba and his sister came to Shimla for holidays, but they did not go to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla because they were afraid of their vote bank," Shah remarked. Highlighting Modi's unwavering dedication, he added, "Narendra Modi ji has not taken a single leave in 23 years, celebrating Diwali with soldiers on the border."

Shah also expressed confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, stating, "We are crossing 400 seats, but Rahul Baba is once again falling below 40." He further criticized the opposition INDIA bloc for lacking a clear candidate for the Prime Minister's post.

Emphasizing the BJP's strong performance in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Shah noted, "PM Modi has already secured over 310 seats in the first five phases."

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