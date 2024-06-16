Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

This follows a recent review Shah conducted on Friday with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital, where he called for a more detailed follow-up meeting on June 16. The move comes in response to recent terrorist attacks in the region, which have heightened concerns about security.

During the Friday meeting, Shah emphasized the need for another comprehensive session to be held in North Block on June 16. This follow-up will involve a thorough assessment of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and further planning for the Amarnath Yatra.

Officials briefed the Home Minister on current security measures and the preparedness to counter potential terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir. The upcoming meeting will be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Security Advisor, the Union Home Secretary, and senior officers from the Army, police, Jammu and Kashmir administration, and the MHA.

The intensified security review aims to ensure the safety of residents and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims while maintaining law and order in the state.

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