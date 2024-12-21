Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on December 21 urged chief ministers and Governors of all Northeastern states to ink an agreement with National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL).

The move aims to connect all farmers engaged in cooperative organic farming for building infrastructure for packaging, marketing, and export.

Addressing the 72nd Plenary Session of North Eastern Council at Agartala, Shah said that organic farming naturally takes place throughout the Northeast.

He urged all governors, chief ministers, and chief secretaries present at the meeting to join the National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) established by the Government of India.



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“The objective of NCOL is to connect all farmers engaged in cooperative organic farming and build infrastructure for packaging, marketing, and export. He emphasised that all states should enter into agreements with NCOL and link their farmers to it, so that their organic products can reach the global market. Modi government has decided to establish an organic certification lab in every state of the Northeast, and in larger states like Assam, one in each district. This will ensure reliable organic certification for both soil and agricultural products. Through brands like Amul and Bharat, our products will be able to reach global markets”, he said.

Shah said that every type of connectivity in the Northeast is a priority for the Modi government.

He mentioned that the Mission Palm Oil has the potential to become a significant pathway for the development of all the states in the Northeast.

He highlighted that the production of oilseeds in the country is low, and we are still not self-reliant in the edible oil sector, but Mission Palm Oil can make us self-reliant in this area.

Shah further informed that so far, there is a proposal to develop 10 new oil mills in the Northeast.