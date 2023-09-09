Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was named as the main conspirator and "accused no. 1" in the Rs 371 crore skill development scam by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The agency went on to say that the government directive was issued on Naidu's orders, with the intention of causing unlawful damage to the public purse while benefiting private people.

The CID detained the former chief minister at about 6 a.m. from R K Function Hall in Gnanapuram, Nandyala town, in connection with the fraud.



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According to the CID's remand report, "the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Centre, totalling Rs 371 crores."

"As the principal conspirator responsible for creating a step-down entity and serving as the sole decision-maker for all transactions related to the further transfer of funds, 'A-1' is considered the scheme's chief architect." The obvious goal was to shift a disproportionate amount of public monies to a private business in violation of G.O.M.S.No.4, permitting money to be funnelled through shell corporations for private gain," CID claimed.

While addressing a press conference here, Andhra Pradesh Additional DIG DG N Sanjay stated that Naidu has exclusive information on the transactions leading to the issuing of government directives and memorandums of understanding, making him a crucial character in the inquiry.