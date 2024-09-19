Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu has stirred controversy by claiming that "animal fat" and substandard ingredients were used in the making of the famous Tirupati laddu during the tenure of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government.

Addressing an NDA legislature party meeting in Amaravati, Naidu accused the previous government of compromising the quality of the Tirumala laddu, a sacred offering at the Sri Venkateswara temple. "Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients... they used animal fat instead of ghee," he alleged, adding that under his administration, the use of pure ghee had been reinstated, ensuring improved quality and hygiene at the temple.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has firmly denied the allegations. YSRCP leader Y.V. Subba Reddy, who served as the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for two terms, condemned Naidu’s remarks as "malicious" and harmful to the sanctity of the temple. "No person would speak such words or make such accusations," said Subba Reddy in a post on X.

TDP leader Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy further escalated the issue, accusing the Jagan government of looting TTD funds and appointing close relatives to key temple positions. He claimed that a preliminary report from a vigilance inquiry revealed ₹530 crore in misappropriated funds and indicated the use of animal fat in the laddu.

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