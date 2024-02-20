Three people died after fire engulfed an auto-rickshaw when it collided with a car in Pusalapadu village in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh today.

Police said that the car collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw on the national highway near Amaravati Anantapuram in Pusalapadu, following which the auto caught fire.

Polie further said four people were in the auto, including the driver. All three passengers in the auto were killed. Meanwhile, the auto driver and the two occupants of the car were injured and have been admitted to Markapuram hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Venkateswarlu, Chinna Venkateswarlu and Sreeramulu, from Barlakunta in Bestavaripeta Mandal. .

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, said police.

Sub-inspector of police Bestavaripeta Narasimharao said that the cause of the accident happened as the car driver dozed off while driving.