At least 8 people are feared dead and several others injured in a stampede at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore on December 28 evening.

According to reports, at least seven TDP workers were killed after a fight broke out between party workers during a roadshow in Kandukuru, Nellore district, according to police.

The workers died after falling into a sewage. According to police, a clear picture would emerge later only after proper investigation is done into the matter.

Meanwhile, the injured are being treated in a hospital.

Naidu, who immediately cancelled the meeting, announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased's. He also asked the party leaders to ensure that the injured receive better medical care.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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