In the wake of a tragic train accident in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday night an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased due to the derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section.

In addition, Rs. 50,000 will be given to those injured in the incident, confirmed the official Twitter handle of the prime minister office.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the situation is now under control and rescue operations are in progress.

Earlier on Sunday, a collision between two trains in Vizianagaram district resulted in at least six fatalities and multiple injuries. The Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train reportedly rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route, causing three coaches to derail.

The Divisional Railway Manager confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing, with local administration and NDRF informed for assistance. Relief teams have reached the accident site.

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