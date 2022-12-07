The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on December 7 issued advisories pertaining to stray dogs and pet dogs amid the growing atrocities against them.

''In recent times, it has been brought to the notice of the Animal Welfare Board of India ( AWBI) that atrocities against the dogs, feeders of dogs, and caregivers and conflicts among urban residents are increasing day by day. This could be happening because of sporadic incidences of dog bites taking place in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur etc,'' AWBI said in an official statement.

The AWBI further clarified that it has issued the following advisories with regard to stray dogs and pet dogs which are available on AWBI Website i.e. www.awbi.in:

The Animal Welfare Board also pointed out that there is a lack of proper implementation of animal birth control and instead local bodies are making attempts to the relocation of dogs from urban areas.

''The Central Government has framed the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rule, 2001 which is to be implemented by the local authority to control the population of stray dogs. The main focus of the rules is on anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs and neutering of stray dogs as means of population stabilization. However, it has been noticed that there is a lack of proper implementation of Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001 by the Municipal Corporation / Local Bodies and instead attempts are made for relocation of dogs from the urban areas,'' the statement added.

The board further quoted Supreme Court (SC) orders which have specifically mentioned that relocation of dogs cannot be permitted.

''The Municipal Corporations need to implement the ABC and Anti Rabies Program jointly. The RWA also cannot deny feeding of dogs or creation of feeding spots in those areas where these dogs are residing,'' it said.

It further said that the animal feeders or caregivers are feeding these animals from their own resources and out of compassion, adding, ''The Constitution of India has allowed the Citizen of India to do so under 51 A (g)''.

''Therefore, the feeder cannot be prevented from feeding the animals or caregiving following the AWBI Advisories,'' he said.

''Therefore, all the RWAs and Citizens of India are requested not to take any kind of adverse action against the feeders of dogs, nor to relocate or resort to the poisoning of dogs or other atrocities which is against the law of the land,'' it stated.

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