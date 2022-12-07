A Flybig airlines aircraft was grounded on Tuesday, December 6 following a suspected fuel leakage noticed at Patna airport. The Guwahati-bound aircraft was grounded after the fuel leakage was reported during the transit check.

During inspection it was found that fuel was leaking from the top of the wing’s right-hand side between ribs four and five after refueling.

Sources added, “Fuel running escaped during the examination from the top of the wing’s right side between ribs four and five after refueling.”

The incident has been reported to higher officials, according to the DGCA source an investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya writes on his official Facebook handle, "Serious concerns about the functioning of @flybigairlines as it deplanes transit passengers(S9215-GAU-IXA via DIB) for refuelling and also switches cabin lights off . Shockingly leaves the Agartala bound passengers on the Tarmac . Kindly look into this matter and please investigate @JM_Scindia".

On November 7, an AirAsia India flight from Pune that was headed to Bengaluru abruptly aborted takeoff after a technical issue was discovered.

In a similar incident, Indigo flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) was grounded in Delhi's airport in October of this year following technical glitches observed before takeoff. Following the incident, all of the passengers and crew safely landed, according to a statement issued by IndiGo.

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