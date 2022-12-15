Delhi witnessed yet another horrific incident of acid attack on the morning of December 14. The incident took place at around 07:30 am and was reported by 09:00 am. The victim was on her way to school with her younger sister when she was attacked by two bike-borne assailants.

The victim was attacked close to her home in Dwarka, with an acid-like liquid. The girl was about 100 meters from her home. Currently, she is receiving medical care at the Safdarjung Hospital.

The girl suffered significant injuries to her face, neck, and eyes just when she was scheduled to take the CLAT exam on December 18.



Delhi Police said three men have been arrested following raids.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed outrage at the incident and urged the "accused should get the strongest penalty feasible," Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena spoke with the Police Commissioner.

BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir demanded that the perpetrators of the attack be “publicly executed by authorities”.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police, informed that the acid used was ordered from Flipkart. According to him, the girl and Sachin were familiar until she stopped communicating with him in September. He plotted this out of hatred. Virender made an effort to create an alibi for Sachin and mislead the cops. He appeared in similar attire, took Sachin's phone, and assumed a different position with a bike.

The acid-like material will be tested chemically.

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