Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on the evening of May 10, hours after the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

As per sources, the Chief Minister is now heading to his official residence where he will be greeted by his family, AAP leaders and party supporters.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta imposed five conditions on Kejriwal's interim bail.

Noting that the legality of Kejriwal's arrest is under consideration and the general elections are currently underway, the Court said, "a more holistic and libertarian view is justified." It rejected the prosecution's argument that granting interim bail would give politicians an unfair advantage over ordinary citizens.

As per the interim bail conditions, Kejriwal shall furnish bail bonds of Rs 50,000 with a surety of the same amount to the jail superintendent's satisfaction. He has been barred from visiting the Chief Minister's Office and the Delhi Secretariat during this period.

Furthermore, Kejriwal shall not sign any official files unless required for obtaining the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi's clearance or approval.

He has also been restrained from commenting on his role in the present case and interacting with any witnesses or accessing official files related to the case.

The Supreme Court's order comes in the backdrop of the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha elections, with the Court observing that Kejriwal, being the Chief Minister and a national party leader, deserves "a more holistic and libertarian view" despite the serious accusations against him.