Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, was remanded into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days until March 28, following his arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scandal. The ED has alleged that Kejriwal played a pivotal role in the scam and orchestrated a money trail leading to the Goa election campaign in 2022.

During the court proceedings, the ED asserted that Kejriwal, whom they dubbed as the "kingpin" of the liquor scam, solicited substantial bribes from stakeholders involved in the liquor policy, promising them favorable treatment in return. According to the ED, the illicit funds were subsequently funneled into the electoral campaigns of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and Goa.

Vijay Nair, identified as a middleman in the case, was allegedly in close proximity to the Chief Minister's residence, suggesting a close working relationship between them, as revealed by the ED.

The ED sought a 10-day remand for Kejriwal to thoroughly investigate the money trail, asserting that AAP candidates in Goa had disclosed receiving cash payments to contest in the elections. Additionally, the ED claimed that the "south cartel," represented by K Kavitha, had allegedly provided a kickback of ₹100 crore to Kejriwal, which was subsequently utilized by the AAP during the Goa election campaign.

In defense of Kejriwal, senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued against the necessity of remand, emphasizing that the grounds presented by the ED were insufficient. Singhvi criticized the reliance on individuals who had turned approver, characterizing their testimonies as dubious and motivated by self-interest. He pointed out that a significant majority of individuals interrogated by the ED had not implicated Kejriwal in their statements.

"The ED's basis for arrest seems to rely heavily on individuals seeking leniency through turning approver. This trend is concerning and lacks substantial merit," Singhvi remarked during the proceedings.

The court has scheduled further hearings to deliberate on the matter, with Kejriwal's custody extended until March 28.