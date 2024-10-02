Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is preparing to vacate his official residence in Delhi’s Civil Lines and move to a new home within the New Delhi Assembly constituency in the next two days. This shift follows Kejriwal's recent resignation as Chief Minister, marking a pivotal moment for both him and the party.

The AAP has confirmed that Kejriwal is seeking a new property that is free from disputes, ensuring a more stable living environment. "Kejriwal will soon leave the CM residence, and the search for his new house has intensified," the party stated in a recent announcement. The decision to relocate is also aimed at keeping him close to the constituents he serves, reflecting his commitment to remaining connected with the people of New Delhi.

As Kejriwal prepares for this transition, numerous MLAs, councillors, party workers, and local residents have extended their offers of accommodation to support the AAP chief during this change.

This move comes on the heels of Kejriwal’s resignation on September 17, submitted to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. His resignation opened the door for Atishi to assert the opportunity to form a new government, just days after Kejriwal was released on bail in connection with the excise policy case.

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Kejriwal has articulated his intention to reclaim the Chief Minister’s position only if he receives a renewed mandate along with a “certificate of honesty” from the electorate in the upcoming assembly elections, anticipated to take place in February 2025.

On September 22, Atishi was formally sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, following her appointment by Kejriwal as his successor. In a poignant gesture during the ceremony, she placed an empty chair beside her own, declaring, “This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today, I took charge as the CM of Delhi. I carry the same pain in my heart as Bharat ji had. Just as Bharat ji served with Lord Shri Ram's sandals, I will take charge as CM for the next four months.”

Atishi, now 43, makes history as the third woman to hold the Chief Ministerial position in Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. She has voiced confidence in Kejriwal's eventual return to the Chief Minister's office in the forthcoming elections, signaling a hopeful outlook for the party amid the ongoing political changes.