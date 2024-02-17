Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, secured victory in the trust vote within the Delhi Assembly on Saturday. Following his win, he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to garner support for the impending Lok Sabha elections.

The assembly initiated a debate on the confidence motion brought forth by Kejriwal. He claimed that the BJP attempted to entice AAP MLAs in an effort to overthrow his administration. This marks the third confidence motion for the Kejriwal government in the past three years.

Amid the claims by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been attempting to destabilise their government in Delhi by enticing its MLAs with money, a new development has emerged.

The AAP has faced prior confidence motions in August 2022 and March 2023, during which it alleged that the BJP was executing 'Operation Lotus' to poach its MLAs.

The AAP currently holds a commanding majority in the Delhi Assembly, boasting 62 MLAs in the 70-member House. On the other hand, the opposition BJP has eight MLAs, out of which seven are presently suspended.

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