All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mislimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 13 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in G20 Indonesia soon after reports of a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh surfaced.

"Our External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stated that old relations will not be restored until peace on the border is restored; however, we see that our Prime Minister gets up and meets with the Premier of China; why is there a need to show such weakness?" "China's PLA is sitting on 1,000 square kilometres in Ladakh, this is the truth, and our government says nothing when American generals come and tell us what is going on on the border," said AIMIM chief Owaisi.

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the government, accusing it of keeping the country in the "dark" for days and questioning why Parliament was not informed about the incident.

A clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 resulted in "a few personnel" from both sides being injured, according to reports on Monday, and both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

According to reports, on December 9, 2022, PLA troops made contact with the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector, which was fiercely contested by Indian troops.

Also read : India-China LAC clash: Rajnath Singh calls for a high-level meeting



