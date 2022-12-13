Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, will be in charge of the central government's response as the administration prepares to respond to the opposition's criticism of the incident involving the India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

The country's military and diplomatic leadership will meet to discuss the next course of action; following the border incident on December 9 that became the most recent flashpoint amidst the fragile relationship between New Delhi and Beijing.

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, will meet with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhan today. There will be Gindhar Aramane and Vinay Kwatra, the foreign secretary, as well as Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retired) and Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar.

Many MPs from opposing parties have requested a debate on the border conflict in the parliament. Later in the day, Singh is most likely to speak.

Shortly after the news become public, Congress assailed the centre, arguing that the administration needed to win the public's trust by bringing the issue up in Parliament. The Trinamool Congress has submitted a notice to the Rajya Sabha in order to hold a debate on the issue.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in “minor injuries” to a few personnel from both sides, according to the Indian Army.

Also read: Indo-China border clash: Six injured Indian Army soldiers admitted to 151 base hospital in Guwahati