Dibrugarh Police on July 23 morning arrested another woman ULFA-I linkman on the charges of extorting money from traders, businessmen in the name of the banned militant outfit.

According to preliminary reports, Dibrugarh Police nabbed Hema Chutia with cash Rs 164000, just a day after police arrested Pushpanjali Gogoi on July 22 near Dibrugarh University.

Notably, Hema Chutia was injured in police firing in Khowang under Dibrugarh district of Assam when the former tried to attack the police team.

It needs mention here, Dibrugarh Police acting on specific inputs, arrest Pushpanjali Gogoi, a suspected ULFA-I linkman on July 22. Gogoi was arrested near Dibrugarh University with Rs 3 lakh in cash in the afternoon.

The accused Pushpanjali Gogoi is a resident of Dihing village of the Laipuli area in Tinsukia district. The police team even seized a mobile phone from her possession.

Also read : Assam: Miscreants demanding money in the name of ULFA-I should be punished, says rebel outfit