In a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Assam, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on February 4, said that their sole motive is to demolish madrasas.

Owaisi further claimed that the state government is biased against Muslims and pointed out that the Assam government has not opened many schools in the last six years and it is a failure on their part.

"You will only demolish Madrassas. You are sending them to jail the ones who will take care of their families. Will the state ensure their well-being," Owaisi added.

Owaisi's remarks come after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government wants to reduce the number of madrasas.

He also asked whether the Assam government has thought about the future of the girls or not and urged the state government to open new schools.

Commenting on the functioning of government, Owaisi said, ''Opposition is not raising voice as the Parliament is not going on. If Parliament doesn’t run then the BJP government will get benefitted.

"We can’t expose BJP if parliament doesn’t function," he added.

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