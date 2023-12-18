Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held a discussion with delegations from Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Manipuri Language Protection Coordination Committee, and Santhali Sahitya Sabha at Guwahati's SCERT office on December 18.

A discussion was initiated with regards to implementation of mother tongue-based education under NEP 2020 to students of Manipuri and Santhali students.

Taking to platform X, Ranoj Pegu mentioned, "Both Manipuri and Santhali are 8th Schedule languages of India and there are substantial population of both Communities. While Manipuri is already a medium of instruction, the Santhali is yet to be introduced as a medium officially. We are doing our best for mother tongue-based education at the primary level for all linguistic groups".

The government of Assam is making efforts to include 8th schedule languages of India as medium of instruction at primary level for all linguistic groups

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