As part of preparations for Assembly elections in five states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) at the party headquarters on August 16.

As per reports, the meeting is expected to be attended by all 15 CEC members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.

It is worth mentioning that the saffron party is gearing up its preparations for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram polls.

As per a report by ANI, there will be deliberations on strengthening the party in the weak seats and a discussion will also be held on the selection of candidates and campaign strategy.

Besides this, the report claimed that the party has prepared a list of seats that it perceives need more focus.

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