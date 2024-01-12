The Atal Setu Bridge, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is a remarkable feat of engineering that stands as India's longest sea bridge.

Named in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this six-lane expressway bridge stretches an impressive 21.8 kilometres, with approximately 16.5 kilometres laid over the sea and about 5.5 kilometres on land.

Connecting the bustling metropolis of Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai, the Atal Setu begins at Sewri in South Mumbai and terminates at Chirle near Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka. This strategic route has significantly reduced travel time between the two cities from two hours to a mere 20 minutes, promising to alleviate traffic congestion and spur economic growth in the region.

The construction of the Atal Setu was completed at a staggering cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore, reflecting the scale and complexity of the project. The bridge is expected to handle around 70,000 vehicles daily, offering a direct connection to key locations such as the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.



Also Read: Ayodhya's Lata Mangeshkar Chowk becomes popular selfie spot ahead of Ram Mandir's consecration Ceremon

For safety and efficiency, the Mumbai Police have set a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph for four-wheelers on the bridge. However, it's important to note that motorbikes, autorickshaws, and tractors are not permitted to use the Atal Setu, ensuring a smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

In terms of construction materials, the bridge utilized steel equivalent to the weight of 500 Boeing airplanes and 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower.

A total of 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement were used to bring this monumental structure to life.

The Atal Setu is not only a testament to modern infrastructure but also a symbol of India's commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering development.

As it stands proudly over the waters, the bridge is a visual reminder of the nation's progress and the potential for future growth.