Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is set to be sworn in as Delhi’s youngest Chief Minister on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan at 4:30 pm. Along with Atishi, five other AAP MLAs will join the new council of ministers in what is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for the capital's political landscape.

Among those being sworn in today are AAP stalwarts Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain, while a new face will also make his debut in the Delhi Cabinet—Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra and a key Dalit representative for AAP.

There is speculation surrounding potential changes in the ministerial portfolios, especially since Atishi, in her previous role under the outgoing Kejriwal government, managed 13 significant portfolios, including finance, revenue, public works department (PWD), power, and education. These key areas could see a reshuffling under the new leadership.

Atishi’s elevation comes after her unanimous selection as Chief Minister-designate during an AAP legislature party meeting on Tuesday. The decision followed Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation from the top post, a move that reverberated through the political circles of Delhi. Kejriwal, who stepped down just days after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a corruption case tied to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, emphasized that he would only return as Chief Minister if the people of Delhi “certified” his integrity in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for February next year.

Atishi, a Rhodes scholar and an alumna of Oxford University, will hold the distinction of being only the third woman to lead the national capital, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. This historic appointment marks a significant milestone in Delhi’s political trajectory as Atishi prepares to take the helm amidst pressing challenges and opportunities.

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