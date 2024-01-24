The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India over allegations of safety violations of flights operated by Air India on certain long-range terrain critical routes.

DGCA in a statement said that they conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged violations. Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, a Show Cause Notice was issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India Limited. The response to the Show Cause Notice was duly examined with respect to the laid down stipulations under the relevant statutory provisions and the performance limits stipulated in critical documentations laid down by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/ OEM performance limits, hence the Directorate decided to impose a fine and initiate enforcement action against Air India.

Earlier, this month, the aviation regulator had slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh each on Air India and SpiceJet for lapses in rostering of pilots for operating flights in low visibility conditions.

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