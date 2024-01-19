The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, holds profound significance for several reasons.

This date coincides with Karma Dwadashi, a day celebrated in Hindu mythology when Lord Vishnu, of whom Lord Rama is an incarnation, took the form of a tortoise to assist in the churning of the ocean.

The alignment with this mythological event underscores the temple's spiritual importance.

Astrologically, January 22 falls during Shukla Paksha, the waxing phase of the moon, which symbolizes growth and prosperity, making it an auspicious time for new beginnings.

The Dwadashi Tithi is associated with Lord Vishnu, adding another layer of divine favour to the occasion. Additionally, the Moon will be in Mrigashira Nakshatra within the stable sign of Taurus, suggesting that the temple will be a prosperous institution.



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The Sun will be in Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra, indicating leadership and success, reinforcing the temple's role in projecting India as a global spiritual leader.

Numerologically, the date 22 is known as the "Master Builder," implying the manifestation of grand ideas into reality.

The sum of the date (22+1+2024) reduces to 4, a number associated with stability, practicality, and building strong foundations.

This suggests that the inauguration is not only about celebrating a historic moment but also about laying down a solid foundation for future spiritual and cultural endeavours.

The presence of Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrita Siddhi Yoga on this day further enhances the auspiciousness, representing longevity, prosperity, and divine grace.

The choice of January 22 for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is thus deeply rooted in religious, astrological, and numerological significance, marking it as a day of celebration and reverence across India.

Auspicious yog on Jan 22

According to astrologers, many auspicious yog are being formed on January 22.

Three auspicious yog are being formed on this day including Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga. This day is considered very auspicious for doing any auspicious work. By doing any work in these yog, a person gets success in all types of work.

Ram Temple Inauguration Time

As per reports, the auspicious time for installing the idol of Lord Ram is said to be 84 seconds, which is the most auspicious time from 12:29 minutes, 8 seconds and from 12:30 minutes to 32 seconds. After the installation of Ram Lalla, there will be Mahapuja and Mahaaarti.