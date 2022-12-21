A seer from Ayodhya has threatened to "burn Shah Rukh Khan alive amid the uproar caused by the recently released "Besharam Rang" song, a dance number from the film "Pathaan," which stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

On December 19, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhawani told reporters that he would defend anyone who "burned" the actor in court.

The seer stated that every cinema hall that screens the movie will be burned down. He also called for a ban on the movie being shown in theatres.

"Our Bhagwa rang (saffron colour) has been insulted by them. Such movies ought to be avoided... Because he lacks courage, Shah Rukh Khan has not produced any web series critical of the Prophet. He merely makes fun of Sanatan Dharma. Making fun of Sanatan Dharma has become a way to get money. When Sanatan Dharma is offended, the death penalty is applied. If I see Shah Rukh, I'll burn him alive, continued Paramhans Acharya.

Since the song "Besharam Rang," featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing has been released, the movie has drawn criticism.

Also opposing the song, which is drawing strong criticism, are a number of BJP lawmakers.

"At first impression, the song's costumes are offensive. The song from the movie "Pathaan" was obviously shot with a dirty mindset, according to earlier comments made by Narottam Mishra, the home minister for the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Mishra made his comment two days after the song's debut.

"I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the song's colours, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider it," he added.

The song is a dance number with lyrics by Kumaar and music by Vishal-Sheykhar. "Pathaan," directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated to open in theatres on January 25, 2023.

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