BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma challenged Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel to take former party presidents- Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi to Ayodhya's Ram temple at a press conference in Surajpur, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

"Bhupesh Baghel says that they are also Hindus. I challenge them that if they are Hindus, then they should take Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to Ayodhya's Ram Lalla temple once," said Sarma.

Further CM Sarma claimed that neither Rahul nor Sonia Gandhi will visit 'Ram Lala' in Ayodhya because descendants of 'Babar' will get offended.

"It is my open challenge to Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath if you are not 'electoral Hindus' then at least for once take Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in front of Ram Lala then I will regard you are one of the few Hindus left in the Congress party," Sarma added.



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Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that Congress is the most communal political party in India otherwise the issue of Ram Mandir would have been resolved long back before PM Modi had to intervene.

"I stayed in a communal environment in Congress and after coming to BJP I learnt about 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' along with Sanatan Dharma," Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

BJP leaders have been critical of Congress since the 'Sanatan Dharma' row was triggered by the controversial remarks by the DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. DMK is one of the partners of Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc. BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called the newly formed opposition bloc an anti-Hindu.