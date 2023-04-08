Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that girls who ‘dress badly’ look like Shurpanakha’.



A video of his remarks, made allegedly during a religious function organized on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav on April 6, went viral on social media.



“When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs. I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up”, the BJP leader said.

“We see goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody goddess but look like Shurpanakha. God has given you good and beautiful body, dress well, friends” he said.

As per the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravana, whose nose was cut off when she went to woo Lord Ram and his brother Laxman.

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