Uttar Pradesh Police on April 7 apprehended one 16-year-old schoolboy from Lucknow for allegedly sending an email to a media house threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The teenage boy who hails from Bihar was apprehended from Chinhat area of Lucknow on Friday April 7 morning and was brought to Noida, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Vema said.

The boy was produced before a juvenile court in Noida and was granted bail later in the day.

On April 5, an FIR was filed at the Sector 20 police station in Noida in connection with the case. After that, the matter was investigated, and technical teams were brought in to trace the sender of the threat email.

The private television news group on April 5 informed the Noida Police that it had received an email from an unidentified sender that made threats to assassinate PM Modi and the UP Chief Minister.

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