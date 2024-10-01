A 42-year-old man employed as an area manager at Bajaj Finance reportedly died by suicide after allegedly facing intense harassment and pressure from his superiors. The man, identified as Tarun Saxena, was found dead in his residence early this morning, having taken his own life after reportedly being pushed to the brink by work-related stress.

According to a suicide note recovered from the scene, Saxena accused his seniors of relentlessly pressuring him to meet high recovery targets over the last two months, threatening him with salary deductions when he failed to comply. The mounting stress is believed to have driven him to this extreme step.

Saxena’s lifeless body was discovered by the family’s housekeeper, who alerted Tarun’s brother, a nearby resident. Upon arrival, the brother unlocked the door of the room where Tarun had locked his wife and two children before taking his life. The family was safely removed from the locked room shortly after.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene, taking custody of the body and initiating post-mortem proceedings. Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar confirmed the recovery of a suicide note where Saxena directly blamed his superiors for harassing him over unachieved targets. "If a formal complaint is filed by the family, further legal action will follow," said Kumar.

Family members have expressed their anguish, alleging that the excessive pressure from Bajaj Finance officials played a significant role in Tarun's decision to end his life. Gaurav Saxena, Tarun's cousin, shared details about a recent meeting between Tarun and his seniors while speaking to India Today. “He had a conference call with Vaibhav Saxena and Prabhakar Mishra from the company’s Bhopal office. They berated him for not meeting his collection targets, which led to salary cuts. This constant pressure was too much for him to bear,” Gaurav revealed.

Tarun leaves behind his father, a retired clerk, his wife, and two young children. Despite the mounting accusations, Bajaj Finance has yet to issue a statement regarding the allegations of workplace harassment. The family is awaiting justice and an investigation is expected to follow based on their formal complaint.

As of now, the case has highlighted growing concerns about workplace stress, particularly in industries that impose heavy performance demands on employees.

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